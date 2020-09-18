Don’t need support of JD(S) to remain in power: K’tka CM

New Delhi, Sep 18 : Strongly dismissing reports on the Janata Dal (S) supporting the BJP in future, Karnataka Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday asserted that the saffron party in Karnataka does not need anyone’s support including JD(S).

Speaking to reporters after laying the foundation for the reconstruction of “Karnataka Bhavan-1 Cauvery” at a cost of Rs 120 crore in New Delhi, Yediyurappa asked when the BJP has required mandate, why would it require anyone’s support?

He added that the former Karnataka Chief Minister, H.D. Kumarswamy had met him for his constituency’s work and not for any political discussions.

“There is nothing much we discussed. It was just a discussion between two leaders about developmental works. By the way it was a short meeting,” he retorted.

He reiterated that his party BJP enjoys a comfortable majority in Karnataka and does not require any support from JD(S).

Speculations gained momentum, soon after JD(S) leader, Kumarswamy’s meeting with Yediyurappa last week along with one of his MLA.

Source: IANS

