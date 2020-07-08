Don’t offer sacrifice on roads in Bakrid: JIH to Muslims

New Delhi: The Jammat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has urged Muslims to take precautions during Eid ul-Adha (Bakrid), to be celebrated in the last week of July, and has issued guidelines on offering prayers and sacrifices.

“The namaz should be offered by adhering to the social distancing norms at Eidga’s and mosques. Muslims should offer the Eid prayer at home in the same manner as they had done during Eid ul-Fitr in areas where restrictions have been imposed due to COVID-19,” it said.

For the sacrifice of animals, a part of the festival, the JIH said “precautionary” measures should be taken due to the pandemic.

“Don’t offer Qurbani on roads, footpaths, and pathways. Ensure the highest level of cleanliness and hygiene. Ensure that you bury the blood and entrails of the animal after Qurbani or deliver it at the designated spot of garbage collection,” the JIH said in a statement.

The JIH said it would be appropriate to form a committee a few days before the Eid ul-Adha, which would keep an eye on the situation, remain in touch with the local administration, and offer cooperation towards maintaining the law and order in the area.

Source: IANS