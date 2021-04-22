Don’t panic, state has enough oxygen: AP minister to public

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday held a press conference with Group of State ministers to review the COVID-19 measures being taken in the state.

Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas in his address to the media assured that the government will handle the situation and urged everyone not to panic.

The Minister said that the committee had discussed key issues in containing the virus, steps to be taken to bring down the number of cases, oxygen supply, testing, vaccination and shall present the recommendations to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next review meeting.

The Minister assured that certain measures were taken to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen or medicines in hospitals across the State and further stated that the oxygen supply is in-line with the requirement level. Currently, the state needs 360 metric tons of oxygen and there is no problem for government hospitals, he stated by adding that the centre will provide assistance to set up a new oxygen plant in the State.

He also added that government has been trying to complete the vaccination programme faster, where so far over 49 lakh people have been vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh.

In another press conference, the state’s education minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the state government has been trying to save the academic year for class X and Intermediate students by conducting the examinations duly following the COVID-19 protocol.

Meanwhile, Telangana health minister Eatala Rajendar on Thursday said that the central government is being partial in allocating Remedesivir injections and oxygen cylinders to states with regard to treating COVID-19 patients.

“The central government allocated 21,551 vials of Remdesivir for ten days, from April 21 to April 30 to Telangana. During the same period, Gujarat will receive 1,63,000 injections and Madhya Pradesh will receive 92,000. This is a clear sign of partiality,” Rajendar said, adding that Telangana has patients coming in from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and others.