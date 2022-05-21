Don’t replace Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at James Street: Congress appeals to GHMC

Hyderabad: Senior Telangana Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy and other party leaders appealed to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation not to replace Mahatma Gandhi statue at James Street in Secunderabad with another statue.

“The Gandhi statue in Secunderabad has a lot of history. In the 1950s the owner of Paradise theatre, Anjaiah donated the statue to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi,” said Reddy.

Attacking at preset ruling TRS government in the state, the leader said the government wants to erect another statue by shifting Gandhi’s statue to a less prominent place.

“It reminds us of Tuglak’s rule. Installing another statue in the same place is unfortunate, we are against it. This should not be touched, we will not allow this to be touched,” he said.

Former Congress MP and party’s senior leader V Hanumantha Rao said, “Mahatma Gandhi’s statue was Anjaiah. During independence, Gandhi came to this place from the James Street Railway station. This statue is a monument and heritage.”

“The new statue can be installed at another location near Secunderabad railway station. This is our request, if you won’t stop the work here, we will conduct an all-party meeting and we will take up the issue seriously,” he added.

Congress party in a letter to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Commissioner has raised serious objections and stated that there should not be any other (second) statue near Gandhi’s statue.

This idea of a second statue would be called “Tughlak’s action”. The new statue can be installed at another location, the letter read.

“The original statue should remain in the same place and must not be touched/shifted. There can be no compromise on both these things. We would welcome any beautification work that is taken up but the sanctity of the location should be maintained at all times,” Congress said in a letter.

“We will also welcome any steps taken to beautify the entire stretch of the MG Road. The proposal for the construction of restrooms, food stalls, a small library etc as a part of the project is totally unacceptable, as they will adversely impact the sanctity of the park,” it read further.