‘Don’t thrash it,’ says Nagarjuna Akkineni as people throng Gandipet [Video]

Hyderabad: With incessant rains lashing the city and other parts of Telangana for the last three days, the officials have lifted the gates of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar to release water into the Musi river. And it became a must-see event for the city residents.

Scores of people are gathering at Gandipet to witness the water gushing out and enjoy the scenic beauty with greenery all around. Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his Twitter handle to share a video from the spot and even urged the people to enjoy it but not thrash the nature.

Along with the video, he tweeted, “It’s been 10 years since they opened the floodgates of Gandipet!! Musi River has come alive again. Go feel the rush but please DON’T THRASH IT!!”

It’s been 10 years since they opened the floodgates of Gandipet!! Musi River has come alive again😊Go feel the rush but please DON’T THRASH IT!!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EH7nOj7hP4 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) July 23, 2021

On Thursday, five gates were lifted at Himayat Sagar while two gates were lifted at Osman Sagar. According to reports, the water level in Himayat Sagar reached 1,763 feet against the storage capacity of 1,780 feet, while water level reached 1,786 feet at Gandipet lake, against the storage capacity of 1,792 feet.

