Don’t use alcohol-based sanitizer to clean mosques: Cleric

Bareilly: A Muslim cleric in Bareilly has issued an advisory that cleaning of mosques should not be done with an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Maulana Shahabuddin, the General Secretary of All India Tanzeem Ulama E Islam on Thursday issued an advisory to all the mosques under its wing against the use of alcohol-based sanitizer for cleaning the holy place.

Detergents, shampoos

“The cleanness of the mosques hold great importance for us. Government has issued a guideline to sanitize the place. Sanitization means washing. With respect to the order we have issued advisory to ensure cleanliness of the mosques using surf (detergents) and other means,” said General Secretary of All India Tanzim Ulema E Islam.

“Cleaning of mosques should be done using proucts like detergents, shampoos, certain chemicals etc. as the use of alcohol (alcohol-based products like sanitiser) is forbidden in Islam,” Shahabuddin said.

Precautions

People who are coming to mosques should take all precautions for the prevention against coronavirus, Shahabuddin added.

