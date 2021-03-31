Don’t use ‘Patana’ word: SRK’s advice to fan who asked him how to impress girls

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan loves interacting with his enthusiastic fans on social media. He often hosts ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter where he responds to the questions in the most witty fashion. Both the die-hard fans as well as Twitter trolls keep asking SRK various questions about his family, movies and much more.

Amid discussions of the actor’s next movie, his cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders to everything, one Twitter user wanted some advice for his love-life. Going by the username of @ALBELLA_SRKMSD, one fan asked the superstar to share some tips on how to win girls over.

What did SRK reply?

SRK who is also known as ‘King of Romance’ replied to his fan and advised him that gentleness and respect should come first. He wrote, “Start with not using the word ‘Patana’ dor a girl. Try with more respect gentleness and respect.”

The DDLJ actor’s reply won the hearts of all the girls out there, again.

Start with not using the word ‘Patana’ dor a girl. Try with more respect gentleness and respect. https://t.co/z1aJ0idK0t — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan’s witty interactions on social media have often made headlines and evoked laughter with his humour-filled replies.

#AskSRK questions on Twitter

Apart from teaching some lessons to his ill-mannered fan, SRK also gave some funny replies to other questions. When a fan asked if the star had bitter gourd in his meal as he didn’t reply to him, SRK wrote, “Karela khaein mere dushman!!!.”

Karela khaein mere dushman!!! https://t.co/Sq8KHqaxmt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

A fan quizzed the superstar about his upcoming project. ”#AskSRK any any any hint or glimpse of your next movie we are sooooo soooo despite !!!!!”, the fans tweeted. To which SRK replied, ”Arre so many films waiting to release in the cans….our turn will come after them don’t worry!”

Arre so many films waiting to release in the cans….our turn will come after them don’t worry! https://t.co/k8xDDYmgnL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Another fan asked him about his next release and SRK replied, “Bhai bana raha hoon…bana raha hoon!!!.” But King Khan was his witty self when a fan asked him about the announcement of his next and he said, “Announcements are for airports and railway stations my friend….movies ki hawa toh khud ban jaati hai…..”

Announcements are for airports and railway stations my friend….movies ki hawa toh khud ban jaati hai….. https://t.co/1i2bYnWGPc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

A fan asked Shah Rukh what Gauri loves about him. Replying to him, Shah Rukh listed all his great qualities. “That I cook and clean and look after the babies. And I guess being so handsome helps too,” he said.

That I cook and clean and look after the babies. And I guess being so handsome helps too…. https://t.co/bxeotwUMYH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

When fans asked him about Salman Khan

Another fan asked him to say a few words for Salman Khan with whom he recently shot for Pathan. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “As always bhai toh bhai hi hai!”

As always bhai toh bhai hi hai! https://t.co/DS8wbcSjpp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

SRK’s upcoming projects

He was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

SRK is returning to the big screen in Pathan, a YRF backed actioner, which reportedly sees him playing a secret agent. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Dircted by Siddharth Anand Pathan also has Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s cameo roles. The actors began shooting for the film in Mumbai last year. They also shot a few important scenes in Dubai.