Don’t use PoP in idol making: Telangana high court

Hyderabad: A Telangana high court bench on Wednesday declined any relaxation to the guidelines issued for use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in manufacturing idols of Hindu deities.

According to a bench composed of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Abhinand Kumar Shavili, strict guidelines were issued by the Supreme Court against using PoP in idol-making. Moreover, the state pollution control board had banned the use of PoP in idol-making as it does not dissolve in water, which could seriously affect tanks and lakes when immersed during festivals.

Despite the petitioner’s counsel arguing that idol-makers would lose their livelihood if immediate relief is not granted, the court did not pass any interim order.

However, the bench issued notices to the Union ministry of environment, Telangana state, GHMC, HMDA, Central Pollution Control Board, State Pollution Control Board, and Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissioners to file their contentions in a petition seeking permission to use plaster of paris in manufacturing idols.

Furthermore, the court directed all respondents to file a counter affidavit in six weeks, on the contentions of the petitioner.

The Telangana ganesh murthi kalakar welfare association, Lodh Kshatriya Sadar Panchayat and several individuals from Dhoolpet and Manghalhat, whose families have been involved in idol-making for generations, were among the petitioners.