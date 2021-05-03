‘Don’t wish to say that I respect people’s verdict’, BJP’s Babul Supriyo on Bengal loss

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and union minister Babul Supriyo said that he does not want to respect the people’s verdict in the West Bengal assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

In his Facebook post, Supriyo, who is also BJP’s candidate from Tollygunj wrote: “Neither will I congratulate Mamata Banerjee for her win in Bengal nor do I wish to say that I ‘respect’ the people’s verdict because I sincerely think that people of Bengal made a historic mistake by not giving Bharatiya Janata Party a chance and by electing this corrupt, incapable, dishonest government and the cruel lady back to power!!”

The Mamta Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress registered a landslide win, with 213 seats as against BJP’s 77.

Babul Supriyo’s Facebook post now stands deleted.

He further said: “Yes, as a law-abiding citizen, I shall ‘obey’ the decision taken by the people in a democratic country. That’s it!! Nothing more-Nothing less!!”

In Tollygunj, TMC’s Aroop Biswas won over Babul Supriyo with a comfortable lead of 50,080 votes. Supriyo was considered to be one of the heavyweight candidates BJP fielded in the state and even party’s secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the union minister’s performance was not what he had expected.

Early last week, Supriyo tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and he did participate in voting.