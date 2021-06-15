Doodhpatri: A hidden treasure

Srinagar: Kashmir is really a paradise on this planet. It covered by the Himalayas from all sides and consists of lush green meadows, brown-colored plateaus, river streams, gullies, riverine, peaks, cliffs, gorges, and many more health resorts.



Among the notable and prominent Health resorts Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Doodhpatri, Toismaidan, Yousmargh, and Mughal Gardens are worth to be mentioned.



Doodhpatri is 40 km away from Srinagar Airport, 50 km from Srinagar Railway Station, and about 45 km from the main city of Srinagar.

Doodhpatri

Doodhpatri

Doodhpatri

Doodhpatri

Doodhpatri

Doodhpatri

Doodhpatri

Doodhpatri is situated in District Budgam of Kashmir division of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and was explored in 2003 by then chief minister of JK Mufti Mohammad Syed with the help of local resident minister of his cabinet H M Yaseen.

This is a vast area spread over to Diskhal, Dupkhal, Zindund, Zandkabar, Khiskhi, Ashtar and Chaanz in the west, Godtal, Rishpathri and Labkhal in the south, Pariahs and Toismaidan in the north, Shongulpal and Sochilipathri in the east. Thousands of tourists visit Doodhpatri every year and enjoy the aesthetic beauty of this hidden treasure of this paradise.

Visitors who wish to visit the Doodhpatri can hire a guide by calling this numbers 09622142241 or 07006837165 and can avail the knowledge which will enable them to understand the historical and political aspects of Doodhpatri.