Doppelganger alert! Blogger Aamna Imran exactly resembles Aishwarya Rai

Mumbai: People generally believe that everybody has seven dopplegangers in the world- those who are not related to us but look disturbingly similar. And when it comes to celebrities, it’s always interesting to see their uncanny look-alikes. In the past, we have come across many such look-alikes who shares a striking resemblance with our favourite Bollywood stars.

After Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma, it seems like the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too has found herself a doppelganger. An Pakistan-based Muslim beauty blogger named Aamna Imran resembles the actress a lot.

Social media is buzzing with how similar the former Miss World and the beauty blogger look, after Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani shared Aamna’s pictures on his Instagram.

From their grey eyes to their well-defined lips, Aamna and Aishwarya’s resemblance will make your jaw drop. Have a look at the pictures below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ1P77Yp_8C/

Regarded as the ‘epitome of beauty’, Aishwarya Rai won the Miss World Crown in 1994 and has since become one of the most famous faces in Bollywood. Since then, she has featured in manys films. Last seen in Fanney Khan, Aishwarya will reunite with Abhishek Bachchan on the big screen for Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya will be making her comeback in Tamil films with Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.