Doppelganger alert! Meet Heena from Pak who exactly resembles Karisma Kapoor

Mumbai: People generally believe that everybody has seven doppelgangers in the world- those who are not related to us but look disturbingly similar. And when it comes to celebrities, it’s always interesting to see their uncanny look-alikes. In the past, we have come across many such look-alikes who shares a striking resemblance with our favourite Bollywood stars.

After Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma, it seems like the gorgeous Karisma Kapoor too has found herself a doppelganger. A Pakistan-based Tik Toker named Heena resembles the actress a lot.

Heena, who has over 37K followers on Instagram, constantly uploads videos of her lip-syncing to Karisma’s iconic songs and dialogues where she looks strikingly similar to the ‘Raja Hindustani’ actress.

From ‘Raja Hindustani’ to ‘Coolie No 1’ – Heena has re-enacted several entertaining moments from Karisma Kapoor’s career. She leaves netizens stunned everytime she drops any post on Instagram.

Scores of her Instagram followers chimmed into the comments section and expressed their astonishment. A user wrote, “Oh…kudrat ka karishma,”, while another quipped, “@therealkarismakapoor she is exactly like you, carbon copy”.

Check out Heena’s Instagram posts here:

Not only does Heena has similarity in with Karisma, she often takes to her social media profile to express she is one of her ‘biggest fan’.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karisma has entertained fans with his like Andaz Apna Apna (1994), ‘Hero No 1’ (1997), ‘Biwi No 1’ (1999) and ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ (1999) to name a few. Karisma has been away from films since a long time now and was last seen on the big screen in ‘Dangerous Ishq’, which had hit the screens in 2012.

Karisma made her debut in the digital world by essaying the role of Meira Sharma in ZEE5’s Hindi drama web series Mentalhood.