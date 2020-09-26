Dosapati’s Rice ATM: Feeding the poor

By Sakina Fatima

Hyderabad: A Hyderabadi Man Ramu dosapati, MBA professional, worked in a private firm set up a ‘Rice ATM’ in LB Nagar. One hundred and fifty straight days has been feeding the hungry.

“No one should sleep hungry. That is why I have rice available for anyone to come and pick it up.” Ramu Quoted

The initiative by Dosapati has come as a boon for poor people, including those who lost their jobs and suffered salary cuts during the COVID pandemic.

Rice ATM to support migrant workers

According to his Facebook page, he states that “Started Rice ATM to support migrant workers.”

Twelve thousand families benefitted by the Ramu Dosapati initiative since lockdown.

Ramu has spent Rs 4 lakh from his private funds to buy rice others who saw him working for the poor came forward and supported him in his cause.

Social service

In 2006, he met up with a road accident suffered a head injury. He prayed to God if he gets new life will give service to the people. So he started doing the social service on weekends.

In March 2020, Laxmamma, a watchwoman, who work in apartments for a livelihood, cooked food for about a dozen migrant laborers who hardly had anything to eat during the pandemic gave service to the other people.

This incident was an eye-opener for him as he wondered why I should not offer service to the needy.

At the rice ATM, an English lecturer also waited for his turn to collect rice. For the last six months, I had no salary. I heard of the rice ATM and have come to collect rice for my family, G Srinivas said.

Ramu said he also encourages and helps people to find jobs.