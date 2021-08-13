Double bedroom houses in Huzurabad to be constructed on war footing: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana state’s minister of finance, T Harish Rao said that 4000 double bedroom houses will be constructed in Huzurabad on a war footing. He said that Rs. 20 crores were allocated for interest-free loans to women in Huzurabad.

Harish Rao took part in different programs at the Huzurabad constituency and participated in development and construction work. In a public meeting held in Huzurabad Market Yard, Harish Rao said chief minister KCR has allocated 4000 bedroom houses for Huzurabad. However, Eatala Rajender has not shown interest in this project due to which the construction of these homes were delayed in Huzurabad.

Rao said that the speaker of Telangana Assembly, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy had ensured the construction of 4000 homes in his constituency and excise minister Srinivas Gaud had 3400 houses constructed in his constituency, and similarly, former minister K Nageswara Rao had 2500 houses constructed in his constituency.

But in the Huzurabad constituency’s 19 villages not a single home was constructed. He promised that the homes will be constructed on a war footing and he said that those who are having lands will be given funds to construct their homes and for this purpose Rs. 10,000 crore are allocated.

Participating in another program, Harish Rao said that interest-free loans will be given to women of 19 villages and 30 wards of the urban area.

Rs. 20 crores will be released under “Nidhi Stree” Bank linkage interest-free loans. He enquired the audience whether BJP or Congress is giving such interest-free loans to the women in their states. He said that Telangana is the only state where such a loan is being given to women.

Till now interest-free loans were given to only rural area women and from now onwards even the women of urban areas will be given interest-free loans.

Rs. 1.90 crore loans will be given to women of Huzurabad urban areas.