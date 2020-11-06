Double bedroom houses project gets Rs 600cr boost in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Government today released Rs 600 cr towards its prestigious double bedroom houses project in the state. The concerned officials have issued orders in this regard giving administrative approval. With this the government will take up the houses meant for the poor free of cost.

The government has recently released Rs 350 cr for the purpose and afresh released this amount to compete the related works. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the authorities to speed up the process of construction of the two bedroom houses in the city and districts.

About 2.75 lakh houses are being planned by the government for the eligible poor to make respectable lives. This includes at least 1 lakh housing units in the GHMC area of the twin Cities and the rest are in all districts. While about 30,000 housing units are completed 80,000 more are nearing completion, and others are also to be completed according to information. The government is giving away these housing units as and when they get completed. KCR directed the municipal, housing, and other wings to coordinate for speedy completion of the houses across the state. However Corona pandemic effect has delayed the construction process due to non-availability of the workers and for some other unknown reasons. Municipal minister KT Rama Rao has instructed the officials time and again to speed up the houses with quality. Thus the officials have now released Rs 600 cr for the purpose.