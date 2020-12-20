Double-decker buses likely to make a comeback in Hyderabad; Five routes identified

Hyderabad: Hyderabad might soon see double-decker buses plying on the roads of the city. The committee that was appointed to review the feasibility of operating these buses on the city roads has submitted the report.

The committee has suggested five routes for plying the double-decker buses. It identified the area which does not have flyovers and metro rails.

These routes are as follows

229 Secunderabad to Medchal 219 Secunderabad to Patencheru 218 Kothi to Patencheru 9X CBS to Jedimetla 118 Afzalgunj to Mehdipatnam

KTR recalled double-decker buses in Hyderabad

It may be mentioned that on the request of K. T. Rama Rao, the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, Ajay Kumar, Transport Minister of Telangana instructed the TSRTC officials to review double-decker bus operations.

Last month, KTR had recalled the days when he used to take the double-decker bus to school.

He tweeted, “I have many fond memories of riding the double decker bus on my way to St. George’s Grammar School at Abids.

Not sure why they were taken off the roads. Any chance we can bring them back Transport Minister @puvvada_ajay Garu?”.

Why double-decker buses were removed from Hyderabad roads?

Till the year 2002, double-decker buses with one driver and two conductors used to operate from Secunderabad to Jawaharlal Nehru Zoo Park and from Afzalgunj to Mehdipatnam. These buses used to ply on the route from Secunderabad to Mehdipatnam till 2004.

Due to the construction of flyovers in large numbers and to the poor condition of double-decker buses, they have been removed from the roads.