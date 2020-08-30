Double murder in high-security zone rocks Lucknow

By News Desk 1 Published: 30th August 2020 6:04 am IST
Lucknow, Aug 29 : A case of double murder in a high-security zone has sent shock waves across the state capital. The wife and son of a senior railway officer were shot dead in the posh Guatampalli area on Saturday, police said.

Their bodies were recovered from their residence in Railway Colony. Police and forensic department officials reached the crime scene and have started investigations. The double murder in Lucknow’s high-security zone has sent the police department into a tizzy.

Senior police officials including Director General of Police HC Awasthi reached the spot.

Prima facie, the police are denying the possibility of it being a case of loot. Meanwhile, household helps are being questioned.

Lucknow Commissioner of Police Sujeet Pandey has confirmed that the senior railway official’s wife and son had been shot dead and a probe is on.

–IANS
hindi-ptr/bg

