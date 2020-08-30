Doubts being cast over resumption of Hyderabad Metro services

Doubts are being cast over the resumption of services by Hyderabad Metro Rail Authorities in the wake of the permission given by the union government to resume them from September 7. The union government has allowed the resumption of the metro services in its Unlock.4 guidelines issued on August 29.



The center has said that the metro services should be resumed by following all kinds of COVID- 19 guidelines. It also made it clear that the services should be resume out of the containment zones. The reason for the doubts being cast over the metro services is the presence of several containment zones in the state capital. Besides, the guideline of the central government that only 50 percent of the total seats should be allowed to be occupied is also forcing the Hyderabad Metro rail authorities to think about the resumption of their services.

The central government guidelines have also made it clear that the passengers should also maintain social distance in the trains.

Source: NSS