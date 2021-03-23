Doughnut for Vaccine! Krispy Creme has free treats for vaccinated people

Krispy Creme has a sweet deal to encourage more people to get vaccinated for the novel COVID-19. The store has promised free doughnuts through the end of 2021, to anyone who visits their San Francisco Bay Area outlets with proof of vaccination.

The freebie is valid at all 369 Krispy Kreme shops located in 41 states and available “anytime, any day, every day for the rest of the year,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, told USA TODAY. No purchase is necessary.

“We wanted it to be big enough to sort of catch people’s attention and spread awareness,” Skena said. “I think anything anyone can do to help show support for those getting the vaccine is a good thing right now and so we’re just trying to do what little we can.”

Additionally, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks to support health care workers and volunteers helping to administer vaccines, Skena said. Krispy Kreme is also offering up to four hours of paid time off for each COVID-19 vaccination for its employees.

This isn’t the first time that the company is rewarding people for doing something. Earlier, It has also given out free doughnuts on special occasions like Halloween for wearing a costume, Election Day and recently on St. Patrick’s Day for consumers who wore green.