Doyen of Indian classical music Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90 (2nd Ld)

New Delhi, Aug 17 : Pandit Jasraj, the doyen of Indian classical music, passed away at the age of 90 following a cardiac arrest in New Jersey, the US, on Monday.

“With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA,” a statement issued by his family read.

A recipient of top civilian honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, the maestro, whose career spanned almost eight decades, belonged to the Mewati Gharana.

Pandit Jasraj, who was initiated into vocal training at the age of 14, later trained as a tabla accompanist under his elder brother, Pandit Pratap Narayan. He will always be remembered for adding elements of thumri to khayal.

Reacting to the news of his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.”

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, while calling it an extremely sad day for the world of music, said, “Pandit Jasraj’s passing away marks the end of a golden era of music. I shared so many festivals with Jasraj bhai right from the sixties. He gave a different dimension to vocal music. He was an artiste who lived life on his terms and surpassed his own time. His musical approach and genius endeared him to the planet.”

Pandit Jasraj was the last of the golden era of Indian classical vocalists which included Ustad Bade Ghulaam Ali Khan , Ustad Amir Khan, Pt Bhimsen Joshi and Pt Kumar Gandharva.

“Mewati Gharana came to the limelight because of his genius. His legacy lives on timelessly. I will miss him immensely both musically and personally,” Amjad Ali Khan added.

Jasraj, who also taught music in India, Canada and the US, organised a musical festival annually — Pandit Motiram Pandit Maniram Sangeet Samaroh — in Hyderabad since 1972.

