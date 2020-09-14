DP World, RCB sign long term sponsorship agreement

Bengaluru, Sep 14 : Leading global provider of smart logistics solutions DP World and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed a long-term sponsorship agreement, making DP World the Global Logistics Partner of the team.

Under the partnership, DP World will leverage its global logistics experience to support RCB in their logistics requirements.

With BCCI’s decision to move the T20 tournament to the United Arab Emirates, DP World and Royal Challengers Bangalore are collaborating closely to ensure seamless movement and time-definite delivery of Training Gear as well as Match Kits from India to Dubai, a statement said.

Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said: “We are delighted to partner with DP World. As the global leader in logistics, DP World brings in a lot of experience and value to support us with our logistics requirements, as we prepare to play the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.”

The tournament is set to commence from September 19, with RCB playing its first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.