DPS Srinagar rewards girl who braved odds

By Sheikh Qayoom

Srinagar, Feb 27 : Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar on Saturday announced scholarship and reward for the daughter of a daily wage labour who excelled in class 10 exams braving all odds against the poverty of her parents.

Parveena Ayub scored 490 marks out of 500 in the class 10 exam results, which were announced on Friday by the J&K Board of Secondary Education.

Her father, Ayub who lives in North Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, is a daily wage labour who has to support a family of six including his wife, daughter Parveena and three of her sisters. The family lives in a single-room shed made of corrugated iron sheets. Ayub’s income is just enough to keep his family’s body and soul together.

Parveena succeeded in scoring 490 marks without any access to the Internet or by attending tuition classes.

Impressed by the rare achievement of Parveena, DPS Srinagar chairman, Vijay Dhar has announced the Satya Devi scholarship and award for her.

The award offered each year by the school carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and free schooling and other facilities at the DPS till the awardee completes the class 12th.

Dhar said the scholarship is meant for meritorious girl student of the year in keeping with the school’s tradition of encouraging gender equality and promoting women empowerment.

“We feel responsible for nurturing the dreams of achievers and dreamers and under no condition can we let their dreams go waste for lack of resources. Parveena’s success deserves to be encouraged and she deserves to be provided the best platform to nurture her dreams,” Dhar said.

The DPS chairman has offered admission to Parveena promising her the best platform to excel in academics, other co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.