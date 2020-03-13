Dr. Agarwal’s opens eye care centre at Gachibowli

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Reinforcing their resolve to provide world-class eye care facilities across Hyderabad, Dr. Agarwal’ s Eye Hospital today announced their opening of new state-of-the-art eye care centre at Gachibowli, Hyderabad offering one-stop solution for all kinds of eye ailments.

The new centre was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Actress Raashi Khanna and presided by Dr. Gaurav Arora, Dr. Vamsidhar(Regional Head – Clinical Services, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Hyderabad, TS) and Dr. Harikrishna Kulkarni, Sr. Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals, Gachibowli.

The new 5200 sq ft. eye specialty centre is the 8th facility in Telangana State and is situated at Gachibowli. The facility is equipped with world class facilities including Modular Operation theatre, precision cataract and Retina operation theatre and viewing gallery. The centre provides day case surgery, outpatient diagnostic and treatment services for major and minor visual disorders ensuring International high standards of quality and safety.

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals further plans to expand with 10-12 centers across Telangana State, including 5 in Hyderabad. The focus would be more on expanding its presence in Tier-II and Tier III locations in Telangana State.

The visual impairment in India is estimated at 62 million of which 54 million have low vision and 8 million are totally blind. World Health Organisation (WHO) indicates that eye problems are increasingly linked to lifestyle choices including constant mobile phone screen time. Around 80% of the eye ailments recorded in our country is either preventable or curable.

