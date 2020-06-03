Dr. Chandani apologises to world Muslims for her hateful remarks

Kanpur: The Principal of Kanpur’s GSVM Medical College, Dr. Arati Dave Lalchandani whose video went viral for hateful remarks on Muslims especially on Tableeghi Jamat’s (TJ) Covid-19 patients has apologised in writing and also in a recorded video.

In her letter she addressed not only to Indian Muslims but also apologised to the Muslims of the world. She wrote that she is very sorry for hurting the feelings of Muslims. She expresses her love for all Muslims and says that she will continue to serve them as she has been doing for the past 38 years. She further added that anybody can always contact her anywhere and everywhere for any kind of help.

She asserts ‘please accept my apologies as this will never occur again’.

In the undercover video, Dr. Lalchandani was heard saying “They [TJ members] are terrorists who have come to spread virus,”. She also said that UP CM Yogi Adityanath is appeasing criminals.

Her apology came after the Executive Director of Indian Muslims for Progress and Reform (IMPAR), Khalid Mahmood Ansari wrote a letter to Union Health Minister stating that the doctor tried to destroy communal harmony and defame a particular community. He requested the Minister to direct MCI to the cancellation of Dr. Lalchandani’s Medical Registration.

He further stated that the doctor has violated CCS Conduct Rules,1964 and Code of Medical Ethics Regulation, 2002.

