Dr Evita Fernandez wins the ‘Pride of Telangana’ Award 2021

Hyderabad: Dr Evita Fernandez, the Chairperson of Fernandez Foundation, has been awarded the ‘Pride of Telangana’ 2021 for her contribution to the field of medicine.

Dr Evita Fernandez is a reputed obstetrician with over three decades of experience. A true women’s champion, she has made efforts to promote normal birth while reducing medical interventions. She is a vocal supporter for the reduction of Caesarean Sections, and advocates making childbirth a natural and positive experience for all women.

Her parents, Leslie and Lourdes Fernandez started Fernandez Hospital in 1948 with just two beds. What started as a clinic has now transformed into a foundation with 5 hospital units delivering 10,000 babies a year under Dr Evita’s leadership.

After managing the 70-year-old Fernandez Hospital for decades, she decided to convert the private corporation into a “Not-for-Profit” Foundation in August 2018. She set up the Fernandez School of Nursing in 2005, and in 2008 offered free education to tribal girls from across the country, who with the help of state scholarships completed their diploma in nursing. Today, there are 326 qualified registered staff nurses from various states who are successful in their careers and are supporting their families.

In 2011, Dr Evita launched an initiative with PROMISE (Professional Midwifery Services) Campaign, which is committed to creating a national cadre of midwives who are vital in the care and delivery of low-risk pregnant women. In 2011, she also launched a two-year Professional Midwifery Education and Training (PMET) Programme. She also works closely with the Ministry of Health & UNICEF to increase normal births and train nurses and doctors in public hospitals.

She is also a prolific speaker, who has been a part of forums emphasising women’s empowerment. Fernandez is also keenly interested in academics, hence the Fernandez Foundation has ventured into teaching. The hospital offers post-graduate studies, post-doctoral fellowships, and DNB training.

The jury consisted of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, I&C and IT, Telangana, Dr G.V. Rao, Director, AIG Hospitals, Kamini Saraf, Socialite, Lakshmi Manchu, Actress, and Manish Bhartiya, Director, Ratnadeep Retail.