Dr Hamoomi urges Jamiat Ulama to pursue justice for Manipuris

Hyderabad: Imam and Khateeb of Shahi Masjid, Bagh-e-Aam, Maulana Dr. Ahsan Al Hamoomi, addressed the shocking incident of Quran burning that occurred in Sweden, where a malicious individual burnt the Quran in front of a mosque with the government’s permission.

The incident left Muslims worldwide in distress, and everyone waited to see how the Muslim community would respond. In a powerful and peaceful reaction, thousands of Muslims gathered at the site where the Quran was burned in Sweden. Holding closed copies of the Quran in their hands, they recited it orally, signifying that the Quran is not confined to physical copies but resides securely in their hearts. The collective recitation echoed in the surroundings, delivering a profound message.

Dr. Hamoomi highlighted another incident, where a young man named Ahmed Aloush sought permission from the court to burn the Torah and Bible in front of the Israeli embassy. Surprisingly, the court granted permission, leaving the global media curious about the outcome. However, when the appointed time arrived, Ahmed Aloush appeared with a Bible in one hand and a lighter in the other. Instead of proceeding with the burning, he put the lighter aside and addressed the crowd, stating that though he had permission to burn the holy books, his Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) taught that evil should be repaid with goodness, not evil. He emphasized the importance of respecting all religious books, including the Bible and Torah, even though deviations might exist in it.

Maulana Ahsan Al Hamoomi highlighted the moral strength of Muslims in various situations. He mentioned a recent hateful statement made by a leader in Uttarakhand, demanding that Muslims leave the region by the end of July. Ironically, when torrential rains hit Uttarakhand, people of all religion took shelter in mosques and madrasas during this challenging time, leaving a profound impact on non-Muslims with their compassionate behavior.

Maulana Hamoomi condemned the incident in Manipur, where riots broke out and cruelty occurred. He urged Jamiat-ul-Ulema and other Muslim organisations to fight for justice for the people of Manipur and emphasized that Muslims should raise their voice against any injustice, regardless of the victim’s religion.

Recalling historical incidents from the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), Maulana Ahsan highlighted the Prophet’s wisdom and moral stance in challenging situations. When the people of Makkah boycotted Hazrat Muhammad, he decided to migrate to ensure the safety and well-being of his followers. On the night of Hijrat, the Holy Prophet instructed Hazrat Ali to return the bailments entrusted to him by the morning. Despite facing threats on his life, the Prophet’s act of returning the trusts demonstrated a moral battle against his adversaries.

Maulana Ahsan also cited another incident during the conquest of Makkah, where the Prophet encountered expiation polytheists and hypocrites who had inflicted severe atrocities on him, his family (Ahle Bayt), and his companions before the migration. While some companions urged revenge, the Prophet chose the path of amnesty, emphasizing forgiveness and compassion over retaliation.

Maulana Hamoomi emphasized the importance of using opportunities wisely and adhering to principles, just as the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) did. He recalled the Prophet’s teachings during times of hardship and urged people to find solace in service to people and Allah during difficulties. The correct use of opportunities while maintaining steadfastness in principles follows the path of the Prophet’s Sunnah.