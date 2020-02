A+ A-

Aligarh: Dr. Kafeel Khan who was arrested for making violent speech in December at Aligarh got his bail grauted yesteerday. He was released from Mathura Jail.

It may be mentioned that special Task Force of U.P police had arrested Dr. Kafeel Khan on 9th January from Mumbai.

A case was registered against him for delivering a speech against CAA at Aligarh on 12th December.