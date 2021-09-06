Dr Khizar Hussain Junaidi advises public to follow COVID-19 protocols

Hyderabad: One of the fast spreading variants of coronavirus named “Mu” in the world can be controlled and every new variant of covid can be checked if preventive measures are implemented appropriately. These views were expressed by Dr. Khizar Hussain Junaidi while advising the public to strictly follow the covid-19 protocols and administer the vaccine jab.

He said that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) cautionary message, the new variant “Mu” could evade certain anti-bodies including those developed due to vaccines.

Dr. Junaidi said that for the past one-week coronavirus cases are slightly on the rise in the city but at the same time the cases have been controlled to a larger extent due to the preventive measures adopted by the public as well as the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine jabs on a larger scale. He advised the public to get vaccinated as new strains of the coronavirus will develop.

He said unlike the Delta variant which had caused much damage during the second wave of covid-19, the new variant “Mu” will be less effective.

The doctor said that majority of the new coronavirus patients are those who are yet to receive the vaccine. He added that these new patients are responsible for the further spread of the disease. He further advised the public not to believe in the rumours regarding the covid vaccine jab.