Dr M A Lateef passes away in Hyderabad

Posted By Tanveer Last Updated: 19th July 2020 7:47 pm IST
Photo: Late M.A. Lateef

Hyderabad: A noted personality, Dr. Mohammed Abdul Lateef passed away today on July 19 at 11:30 am.

He was son of Late Abu Mohammed Abdul Haq and was the resident of Malakpet, near Officer Mess.

His funeral prayer was offered after Asr prayer at Masjid-e-Paltan, Malakpet.

He was the head of department in Mumtaz College, Malakpet. He is survived by four sons and wife.

His four sons are Mohammad Abdul Basith, an orthopedic surgeon in Bahrain, Mohammed Abdul Malik, a Zoning Chief in City of Fort Lauridale, Florida, Mohammed Abdul Wasay, a software engineer and Mannan Mohammed, principal chief architect in Microsoft.

For more details contact: 8341500400

Source: Siasat News
