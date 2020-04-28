Dr Maqsood Chanda’s father passes away at the age of 100

Bidar: Mr Abdul Hameed Chanda, father of Dr Maqsood Chanda _ a well-known personality of Bidar, passed away on Monday at the age of 100.

He died at his residence after prolonged illness.

According to his son Dr Abdul Gaffar Chanda, funeral prayer of Mr Abdul Hameed Chanda was offered in front of his residence at 10 pm and he was laid to rest at Hazrat Multani Badshah graveyard.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.