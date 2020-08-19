Dr Reddy’s launches Avigan tablets in India for Covid-19

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th August 2020 7:17 pm IST
Dr Reddy's launches Avigan tablets in India for Covid-19

Hyderabad, Aug 19 : Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of Avigan (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablets for treatment of Covid-19 in India.

The launch is part of the global licensing agreement with Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd that grants Dr Reddy’s the exclusive rights to manufacture, sell and distribute Avigan (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablets in India.

Avigan has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 disease.

READ:  3.17 cr samples collected for COVID-19 testing so far: ICMR

“We are pleased to bring this important innovator medicine to the patients in India.AThe need for high quality and efficacy, affordability and better disease management are key priorities for us. We believe that Avigan would provide an effective treatment option to the Covid-19 impacted patients in India,” said M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Dr Reddy’s Avigan comes in a complete therapy pack of 122 tablets with a two-year shelf life.

To ensure accelerated access to the medicine, Dr Reddy’s has initiated a free home delivery service in 42 cities in the country, and a helpline centre at 1800-267-0810/www.readytofightcovid.in between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  MP man cycles 105 km to ferry son to Class 10 exam centre
Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close