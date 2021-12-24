Dr Shahid Ali Khan’s granddaughter ties knot

Hyderabad: The maternal granddaughter of Dr Shahid Ali Khan and paternal granddaughter Muhammad Masihuddin Farooqi, and daughter of Muhammad Junaid Farooqi and Dr Sidra Farooqi, Nabiha Farooqi got married to Dr Muhammad Faraz Khan son of Nawab Abul Faiz Khan Trustee Mukarram Jah Educational and Learning Trust.

Leading personalities of Hyderabad were present including businessmen, lawyers, journalists, political leaders and people belonging to different walks of life attended the wedding ceremony and blessed the couple.