Dr Shahid Ali Khan’s granddaughter ties knot

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 24th December 2021 6:20 pm IST

Hyderabad: The maternal granddaughter of Dr Shahid Ali Khan and paternal granddaughter Muhammad Masihuddin Farooqi, and daughter of Muhammad Junaid Farooqi and Dr Sidra Farooqi, Nabiha Farooqi got married to Dr Muhammad Faraz Khan son of Nawab Abul Faiz Khan Trustee Mukarram Jah Educational and Learning Trust.

Leading personalities of Hyderabad were present including businessmen, lawyers, journalists, political leaders and people belonging to different walks of life attended the wedding ceremony and blessed the couple.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button