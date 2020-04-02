Dr Shifa postpones her wedding to treat Coronavirus patients

Thiruvananthapuram: A young Kerala doctor postponed her wedding to treat Coronavirus patients. Her marriage was supposed to be held on Sunday, March 29. She was all set to get married to a Dubai based businessmen. However, she decided to don her protective gear and treat patients afflicted by the dreaded virus saying, ‘Marriage can wait, not my patients, who are struggling for their lives in isolation wards.’

Dr Shifa M Mohammed, the young anti-Covid-19 warrior is a house surgeon. She is performing her duty at the isolation ward of the Pariyaram medical college hospital in Kannur. Her groom and parents readily agreed to her decision.

Hindustan Times quoted Shifa as saying, “It is true, on marriage day I was in the corona ward and some of my friends teased me saying I was dressed in my best attire (PPE). But I always enjoy serving my patients. I don’t want to talk much about it as I did my duty only.”

