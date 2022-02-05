Dr Ufana Riaz of JMI bags young scientist award

Hyderabad: Jamia Millia Islamia Assistant Professor at Department of Chemistry, Dr. Ufana Riaz has been awarded “Sir CV Raman Young Scientist Award 2021” along with cash money of Rs 25,000 in recognition of her outstanding contribution in the field of Materials Chemistry by the St. Peters Institute of Higher Education and Research, Avadi Chennai. The award and citation were presented to her at the 12th convocation of the Institute.

Dr. Ufana Riaz has published more than 140 research papers in the field of conducting polymers, co-authored 3 books and 25 book chapters. Her research work has been published in renowned and highly reputed international journals.

Dr Riaz holds membership of the prestigious National Academy of Science (NASI) Allahabad, International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) and Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC).

Dr. Ufana Riaz has been the recipient of the International Research Excellence Award in Green Chemistry by Center for Professional Advancement and Continuing Education (CPACE), Senior Scientist Award by Environment & Social Development Association (ESDA), Green Technology Innovation Award by National Environmental Science Academy (NESA), National Education Excellence Award in Materials Chemistry by International Multidisciplinary Research Foundation (IMRF), and Outstanding Performance Award by Novel Research foundation.