Dr Uzma Syed speaks at 9th annual Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 15th November 2022 1:17 pm IST
Uzma Syed
Uzma Syed [Instagram]

Hyderabad: Dr Uzma Syed, a leading Infectious Diseases physician, COVID-19 expert, CEO of Align Us, and TEDx speaker recently spoke at the 9th annual Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace on the topic of Vital Challenges to Global Peace: Food, Healthcare & Climate with hundreds of leaders across the globe.

She discussed current and future threats of biosecurity, antimicrobial resistance, immunization disruptions, food insecurity & climate change.

After attending the forum, she thanked the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace for the invitation to speak & for making vital challenges in healthcare, food insecurity & climate change a priority.

