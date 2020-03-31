Dr Waseem offers free online consultation

Hyderabad: Dr Mohammad Waseem who is a consultant in Virinchi hospital, Sai Krishna Neuro Hospital and Apex Health Centre is extending humanitarian services by offering online consultation.

The consultation is free of cost. The patients from the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad can avail this opportunity.

Just tell your problem and Dr Waseem will text you the prescription on your mobile. You may purchase the medicines from any pharmacy.

Dr Waseem says he can prescribe medications on the phone for minor ailments. Patients with chronic and serious problems have to approach a hospital for physical check-up.

Dr Waseem’s contact number is 9133898034. This service starts from March 30 from 6:00pm to 7:30pm and lasts until the lockdown continues.

