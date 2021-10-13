Drainage mishaps: T’gana municipal administration ministry issues precautionary measures

Hyderabad: The Telangana ministry of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) has released a warning, with safety and precautionary measures to be taken at drainage works, after a number of accidents in the recent times. The notice was addressed to the GHMC Commissioner, Director and commissioner of MA, chief engineer and MD.

The MAUD in its notice said that the department is in charge of all projects, small and large, from bridges to small drain work and it is essential that no damage to human life– be it civilians or workforce –takes place.

It has been pointed out that negligence has been rampant in undertakings and absence of adherence to safety protocols poses an issue at work site. The MAUD has also called for a meeting of engineers and contractors, sanitation staff and electricity department officials to specifically direct that open cavities and also stated that electrical work must not be left open and should be be attended to within 72 hours.

The notice includes a warning that says negligence towards work will not be tolerated anymore. In a recent incident on Tuesday, the Telangana government suspended D Lavanya, municipal commissioner of the Shadnagar municipality after two workers died a day earlier while laying a drainage pipeline at Chattanpally.

The notice has also advised that safety norms be included in project contracts and strict adherence to them be assured.