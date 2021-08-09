Dravid turns Kannada coach for the British High commissioner to India

After staying in India for a few months, Alex Ellis, the British High commissioner here seems typically fond of the country and is trying to learn everything about India.

In the recent video clip that is going viral, we see this British envoy sharing the screen with one of our famous former cricketer, Rahul Dravid.

In the 30 minute clip, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid was seen teaching Kannada to Alex Ellis, during India vs. England Test series.

“England and India are playing each other and I am on the hunt for the best Indian cricket expressions. We have come to Bangalore and we have come to one of the greatest players to have played the game and he’s going to teach me and you one phrase in the language of the state – Kannada,” Ellis said in the video.

The phrase that Rahul Dravid taught the diplomat in Kannada is “Bega Odi” which means “one run”.

Ellis’ fascination with the Indian languages can also be justified by this video clip he posted on Twitter, which the desi netizens are very happy and fond of.

The effort put by him to learn the language to make such an outstanding video is melting desi hearts with appreciation.

The whole interest of India started when the British envoy first learned the best way to enjoy the cuisine, the famous Indian way to eat, using hands. In the video clip he was seen devouring the delicious Indian dish, Dosa.