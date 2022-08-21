Dravidar Kazhagam urges secular forces to take on the RSS in TN

Chennai: Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) President, K. Veeramani said that the secular forces in Tamil Nadu must unite together and prevent the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which was trying to gain a foothold in the state.

He added that RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in his recent visit to Chennai had spoken about liberating temples of the state from the Hindu Religious and Cultural Endowments Department and said that all secular forces must unite to prevent such moves by the RSS.

Veeramani said that the Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu was becoming a hub of a parallel government in Tamil Nadu and the Governor R.N. Ravi and state BJP President K. Annamalai were making unsubstantial allegations every day through the media.

The DK leader alleged that the BJP and RSS were trying to split the AIADMK into four factions and called upon all secular forces to be wary against the ulterior motives of the RSS.

He said that there were reports of the RSS holding 1,500 shakhas every day in Tamil Nadu and 400 meetings per month, adding that this was a matter of concern and the secular forces must rally together against such organisations.