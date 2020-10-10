Dravid’s U-19 teammate Suresh Kumar commits suicide

Chennai: Former Kerala cricketer and Ranji trophy player M Suresh Kumar was found hanging in his house Alappuzha, Kerala, on Friday evening, police officials said. Popularly known as Umbri, Kumar was 47.

According to reports, Suresh Kumar’s son and wife found him hanging in his bedroom and alerted the police at around 7.15 pm on Friday.

“It was his son who found the cricketer hanging in his bedroom and informed us around 7.15 PM. Prima facie it is a suicide, but we are looking further into the matter,” police told PTI.

Everything about Suresh Kumar

Suresh Kumar, a first-class cricketer, had played for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy.

A native of Alappuzha, Kumar played 72 First Class Matches from 1991-92 to 2005-06 and scored 1,657 runs and took 196 wickets.

He had also played 52 matches for Kerala and 17matches for Railways where he was currently employed and also played the Duleep Trophy where he represented South Zone and Central Zone.

Suresh Kumar became the first cricketer from Kerala to represent India when he donned the U-19 jersey back in the 1990 season against New Zealand. That under-19 side was led by Rahul Dravid and the Kiwis side had the likes of Stephen Fleming and Dion Nash.

Kumar retired from Ranji Trophy in 2005 and since then he has been working with Indian Railways.

The cricket fraternity in Kerala was shocked to hear about Suresh Kumar’s death who always used to be a bundle of energy.