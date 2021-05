Hyderabad: In the time of the severe second wave of COVID-19 pandemic when the hospitals are running short of oxygen supply, the APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex DRDO has made arrangements to supply 200 oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients.

Out of the 200 oxygen cylinders, 100 cylinders were given to the Andhra Pradesh Government, 50 to Secunderabad Cantonment Board and the remaining 50 to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).