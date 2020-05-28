DRDO recruitment: RAC invites applications from graduate engineers

New Delhi: Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) invited applications from graduate engineers and post graduates in Science for recruitment to the post in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO).

Educational eligibility

As per the notification, candidates must hold first class bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology in fields, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Metallurgy, Chemical Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering, Civil Engineering to apply for the post of Scientist ‘B’.

Apart from education qualification, graduate engineers must also have valid GATE score in relevant field.

However, candidates who scored at least 80 percent marks in Electrical and Communication engineers, Mechanical engineers and Communication Science and Engineers are exempted from valid GATE score requirement if the engineering is done from IIT or NIT.

Master’s degree holders are eligible

Candidates holding master’s degree in Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics and have valid GATE score in relevant fields are also eligible to apply for the post.

Aspirants who hold master’s degree in Psychology and qualified the NET exam for eligibility to Assistant Professorship in Psychology can also apply for the post.

Upper age limit

The upper age limit for the candidates belonging to unreserved category is 28 years whereas for OBC and SC/ST, it is 31 and 33 years respectively.

The last date to apply online is 10th July 2020.

For more details, candidates can read official notification (click here) and addendum (click here).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on RAC website.

