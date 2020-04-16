DRDO shifts PPE testing facility to INMAS Delhi

Delhi: To overcome the time delays and swift delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and masks, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday has shifted testing facility from Defence Research Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior to Institute of Nuclear Medicine &Allied Sciences (INMAS), Delhi.

The INMAS is another premier Life Science Laboratory of DRDO. The facility at INMAS is fully operational for testing and evaluation of bodysuits and masks. More than 10 batches of these items have already been tested at the laboratory.

The DRDE, Gwalior which has been at the forefront in fighting COVID-19, has now been tasked to confirm the label claims of masks and bodysuits received by HLL Lifecare Limited from foreign countries before it is distributed to various agencies.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.