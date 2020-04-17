DRDO testing facility shifted to Delhi from Gwalior

New Delhi: Seeking to ensure swift delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) to fight coronavirus, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has shifted its testing facility from Gwalior to the national capital.

The DRDO has shifted its testing facility from the Defence Research Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior to the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) in Delhi, officials said.

The INMAS is a premier life science laboratory of the DRDO.

“The facility at INMAS is fully operational for testing and evaluation of body suits and masks. More than 10 batches of these items have already been tested at the laboratory,” the DRDO said in a statement.

Officials said the move has been made to overcome delays and ensure swift delivery of personal protective equipment and face masks.

The DRDE, Gwalior which has been at the forefront in fighting COVID-19, has now been tasked to confirm the label claims of masks and body suits received by the government-owned HLL Lifecare Limited from foreign countries, before they are distributed to various agencies, the statement said.

Source: PTI

