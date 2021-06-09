DRDO’s 500 bed COVID hospital in Srinagar

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 9th June 2021 7:14 pm IST
Srinagar: A doctor checks a patient using a machine at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s 500 bed COVID-19 hospital, with a capacity of 125 ICU beds and 375 beds with oxygen facility, after it was inaugurated by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, at Khonomoh on the outskirts of Srinagar, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)(PTI06_09_2021_000135B)
Srinagar: A worker walks inside a ward of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s 500 bed COVID-19 hospital with a capacity of 125 ICU beds and 375 beds with oxygen facility, after it was inaugurated by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, at Khonomoh on the outskirts of Srinagar, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)(PTI06_09_2021_000137B)

