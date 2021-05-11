DRDO’s anti-COVID drug to be available within a week

By Ratna Chotrani

Hyderabad: Dr. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said that the organisation’s anti-COVID oral drug will be made available within one week to those who are in need.

Speaking to Siasat today, he said that it will bring a major relief to thousands of patients.

It may be noted that this new anti-COVID oral drug developed by the DRDO will help hospitalized patients and reduce their supplemental oxygen dependence. The drug has been developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) a leading laboratory of DRDO in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Labs in Hyderabad. The drug comes in a powder form in a sachet and is taken orally by dissolving in water, and has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) for emergency use as an adjunct therapy.

The new drug can be used on moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. It works in any kind of COVID-19 strain.