Dream of Electronic Vehicle in Telangana gets a step closer to reality

Hussain Saify

Hyderabad: The Electronic Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the state, finally gained approval by Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

The proposal for establishing over 178 charging station in Telangana was made. The Locations identified in the state are Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar.

The approval from the Ministry came in two phases for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME-India) scheme to give a push to electric push in public transport.

The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) will take responsibility for establishing stations. Stations to have multiple charging points having a capacity to handle three vehicles at one go.

“While the ministry has approved 118 stations for Urban Local Bodies under the Hyderabad capital region, 10 charging stations will be established in Warangal and another 10 in Karimnagar under FAME 2.

All 138 stations will be established and managed by three public sector units, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited (REIL) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL),” D V Ramakrishna Kumar, Project Director, TSREDCO, told Telangana Today.

Additionally the Centre has approved another 40 EV stations under FAME-1 which will come up in Hyderabad making the number of 158 EV charging stations in the city.

A number of 32 station will established by NTPC, 37 by REIL and 49 by EESL. REIL will also manage rest 20 units in Warangal and Karimnagar.

“The process of setting up these stations will begin soon as the lockdown conditions are restricting the movement of technicians. The inspections are going on and by the end of this year, the charging stations will start functioning,” Ramakrishna Kumar said to Telangana Today.

Locations Identified

In the Hyderabad region, more than 200 locations have been identified for establishing 178 EV charging stations. The target has been set to construct them in public places to make it more convenient.

As Electric Vehicles have a mileage of 150-300 km in a single charge, TSREDCO also has plans to provide service to Electric owners on highway.