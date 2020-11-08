‘Dream with ambition’: Gems from Kamala Harris victory speech

By Nikhila Natarajan

New York, Nov 8 : America’s Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivered a rousing victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware, hitting familiar themes and hailing Joe Biden for his “audacity” in choosing a woman as his running mate.

“Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” Harris said to wild cheers. Harris’ mother Shyamala Gopalan, core to every Harris stump, came in for special mention.

Harris arrived in a motorcade flashing red and blue lights, the first sign that the earth has shifted from beneath the Donald Trump-Mike Pence White House. When she spoke, Harris offered glimpses of the incredible promise of multicultural America.

Dressed in a luminous peach and white pant suit with satin tones, Harris beamed as she walked on stage to the sounds of her favourite hip hop music. Here are a few standout quotes from Harris’ powerful remarks at a location that has come to be known as America’s most famous parking lot:

“Congressman John Lewis, before his passing, wrote democracy is not a state. It is an act. And what he meant was that America’s democracy is not guaranteed. It is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it. To guard it, and never take it for granted and protecting our democracy takes struggle. It takes some sacrifices, but there is joy in it. And there is progress. Because we, the people, have the power to build a better future.”

“My mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris…who is always in our hearts. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she could not have imagined this moment. But she believed so deeply in America, where a moment like this is possible. And so I’m thinking about her, and about the generations of women, Black women, Native American women who have paved the way for this moment tonight.”

“What a testament it is to Joe’s character that he has the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country, and select a woman as his vice president. But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl, watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they’ve never seen it before, but know that we will applaud you every step of the way.”

“And to the American people. No matter who you voted for. I will strive to be a vice president, like Joe was to President Obama: loyal, honest, and prepared waking up every day thinking of you and your family. Because now is when the real work begins, the hard work, the necessary work, the good work, the essential work to save lives and beat this epidemic to rebuild our economy.”

