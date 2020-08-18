Dream11 bags IPL 2020 sponsorship rights

New Delhi [India]: Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has bagged the title sponsorship rights for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the tournament’s chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed on Tuesday.

“Dream 11 has won the title sponsorship for INR 222 crore,” IPL chairman Patel told ANI.

On August 10, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had sent out invitations to third parties to express their interest (EOI) in acquiring the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020.

The tournament will be held in the UAE from September 19, 2020, to November 10, 2020, and the board sent an invitation to third parties after title sponsorship with Vivo was suspended for this edition of the IPL.

BCCI and Vivo had also suspended the title sponsorship rights for this year’s IPL after there was a huge outcry for boycotting Chinese products after 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in June.

“The Rights are available for the period from August 18, 2020, to December 31, 2020. Details regarding the Rights and product categories in which the Rights are available will be provided only to parties who submit the EOI and are found eligible,” the BCCI had said in an official statement.

The board had said that the turnover of the interested third party must be over INR 300 Crores as per the last audited accounts.

The 13th edition of the T20 tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.

Moreover, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

“IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10, 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST,” the BCCI release had stated.

Source: ANI