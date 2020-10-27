Dream11 records over 5.3 million concurrent users

New Delhi, Oct 27 : Fantasy sports platform Dream11 on Tuesday said it achieved over 5.3 million user concurrency (total players at one single point of time) on October 14.

While Dream11, which is the title sponsor of IPL 2020, seamlessly managed 60 million requests per minute, it experienced a surge of 44.4 per cent traffic volume as against the final match of IPL 2019.

As the biggest fantasy sports platform in India with over 9 crore users, it is sacrosanct for us to provide a seamless and secure app experience to our users. Dream11 Tech has in-sourced most of the services and created new applications and software customised specifically for the needs of Dream11 users,” said Abhishek Ravi, Chief Information Officer, Dream Sports & Dream11.

Dream11 has created a system/unified infrastructure that supports efficient auto-scaling to handle over 1.5 times the baseline workload.

Compared to IPL 2019, the ball-to-ball analytics time was reduced from 56-120 second to just 20-25 seconds this time.

“For users who are on a 2G connection with low-end devices, Dream11 tech team created a user interface that helps users complete their interactions 15-20 per cent faster than before.

It also helped in reducing the app start time by 7 per cent and decreasing the screen load time.

